Hollywood reacts to Donald Trump-Kamala Harris US Presidential debate

The entertainment world erupted with support for Vice President Kamala Harris following her highly anticipated debate with Donald Trump on Tuesday night. Just moments after the debate concluded, pop icon Taylor Swift voiced her endorsement for Harris, setting the tone for what would be a night of widespread Hollywood applause.

Among the first to weigh in was Mark Hamill, known to many as Luke Skywalker from Star Wars, chimed in by poking fun at Trump’s rant.

The actor’s lighthearted comment was followed by praise from Avengers alum Mark Ruffalo, who took a more serious tone. Ruffalo admitted feeling anxious before the debate but was impressed by Harris’ composure and intelligence.

Scandal star Kerry Washington, who expressed her admiration for Harris’ performance in the ABC News-hosted debate. Washington, a longtime political advocate, endorsed Harris-Walz by donning a “Madam President” sweater.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel also joined the chorus, using Pixar-referenced humor to underscore the emotional rollercoaster many viewers experienced. Kimmel’s remarks teased the contrast between the two debaters, with Harris’ calm standing in stark contrast to Trump’s erraticism.

Not all reactions were lighthearted, though. Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama threw their full support behind Harris.

Michelle Obama made a powerful call to action, urging voters to take to the streets and the phones to ensure Harris’ victory, saying, “There’s simply too much at stake.”

President Joe Biden also applauded Harris, emphasizing her leadership and readiness to guide the country.

The debate may be over, but the overwhelming Hollywood support for Harris suggests that she remains a formidable frontrunner in the race for the White House.

