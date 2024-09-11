The entertainment world erupted with support for Vice President Kamala Harris following her highly anticipated debate with Donald Trump on Tuesday night. Just moments after the debate concluded, pop icon Taylor Swift voiced her endorsement for Harris, setting the tone for what would be a night of widespread Hollywood applause.

Among the first to weigh in was Mark Hamill, known to many as Luke Skywalker from Star Wars, chimed in by poking fun at Trump’s rant.

Him: We are a failing, 3rd-World nation!

We're headed for WWIII!

They're killing babies after they're born!

Haitian migrants are eating your pets!

Couldn't think of anything he'd do differently on Jan 6th!#AngryDefensiveandWeird 🤬🤪

Her: Presidential 🇺🇸#WeAreNOTGoingBack — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) September 11, 2024

The actor’s lighthearted comment was followed by praise from Avengers alum Mark Ruffalo, who took a more serious tone. Ruffalo admitted feeling anxious before the debate but was impressed by Harris’ composure and intelligence.

It was like watching Muhammad Ali: she baited him and then let him swing wildly until he sputtered out. #RopeADope#Debate2024 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 11, 2024

Scandal star Kerry Washington, who expressed her admiration for Harris’ performance in the ABC News-hosted debate. Washington, a longtime political advocate, endorsed Harris-Walz by donning a “Madam President” sweater.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel also joined the chorus, using Pixar-referenced humor to underscore the emotional rollercoaster many viewers experienced. Kimmel’s remarks teased the contrast between the two debaters, with Harris’ calm standing in stark contrast to Trump’s erraticism.

Not all reactions were lighthearted, though. Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama threw their full support behind Harris.

Tonight, we saw firsthand who has the vision and strength to move this country forward instead of dividing us. @KamalaHarris will be a president for all Americans.



Let's get to work: https://t.co/EuAXRi0gI2 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 11, 2024

Michelle Obama made a powerful call to action, urging voters to take to the streets and the phones to ensure Harris’ victory, saying, “There’s simply too much at stake.”

After tonight's debate there should be no doubt – no room for discussion – @KamalaHarris is the only candidate in this race who is ready to be President.



I am once again urging everyone to roll up their sleeves and DO SOMETHING – phone bank, knock on doors, talk to any and… pic.twitter.com/wEm07dVYkR — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 11, 2024

President Joe Biden also applauded Harris, emphasizing her leadership and readiness to guide the country.

America got to see tonight the leader I've been proud to work alongside for three and a half years. Wasn't even close. VP Harris proved she's the best choice to lead our nation forward. We're not going back. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 11, 2024

The debate may be over, but the overwhelming Hollywood support for Harris suggests that she remains a formidable frontrunner in the race for the White House.