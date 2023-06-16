ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood legend Al Pacino becomes dad again at 83

June 16, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:22 am IST

The 83-year-old actor and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah welcomed a baby boy, naming the child Roman Pacino

PTI

Al Pacino posing on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. | Photo Credit: TOLGA AKMEN

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino and his producer girlfriend Noor Alfallah have become parents to a baby boy.

ALSO READ
Al Pacino to welcome fourth child at 83 with girlfriend Noor Alfallah

The 83-year-old actor's representative confirmed the news to People magazine, revealing that the couple have named their son Roman Pacino.

It was in May when the news came that 29-year-old Alfallah, a film producer, was eight months pregnant.

Alfallah has been linked to Pacino since April 2022. They first sparked romance rumours after they were photographed grabbing dinner together.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
‘Arnold’ docu-series review: A glossy showreel of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s incredible success story 

Pacino shares daughter Julie Marie, 33, with his former girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant. He also is a father to 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo, whom he dated from 1997 to 2003.

Pacino's The Godfather and Heat co-star Robert de Niro welcomed his seventh child last month at the age of 79 with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US