HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hollywood legend Al Pacino becomes dad again at 83

The 83-year-old actor and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah welcomed a baby boy, naming the child Roman Pacino

June 16, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:22 am IST

PTI
Al Pacino posing on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Al Pacino posing on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. | Photo Credit: TOLGA AKMEN

Hollywood veteran Al Pacino and his producer girlfriend Noor Alfallah have become parents to a baby boy.

ALSO READ
Al Pacino to welcome fourth child at 83 with girlfriend Noor Alfallah

The 83-year-old actor's representative confirmed the news to People magazine, revealing that the couple have named their son Roman Pacino.

It was in May when the news came that 29-year-old Alfallah, a film producer, was eight months pregnant.

Alfallah has been linked to Pacino since April 2022. They first sparked romance rumours after they were photographed grabbing dinner together.

ALSO READ
‘Arnold’ docu-series review: A glossy showreel of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s incredible success story 

Pacino shares daughter Julie Marie, 33, with his former girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant. He also is a father to 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo, whom he dated from 1997 to 2003.

Pacino's The Godfather and Heat co-star Robert de Niro welcomed his seventh child last month at the age of 79 with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / cinema / cinema industry

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.