Hollywood Critics Association renamed Hollywood Creative Alliance amid controversy

August 28, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST

The Hollywood Critics Association has completed a formal organizational restructuring following sustained controversies and accusations, Variety reported.

The association, which was founded in 2016 in Los Angeles and which gives out annual film and television awards, has been mired in controversy over allegations of financial and voting impropriety and ‘harboring a hostile membership environment’.

According to Variety, the new structural changes at HCA, including the adoption of a new name, are meant to address these gaps.

The association will now be called the Hollywood Creative Alliance. Entertainment journalist and critic Scott Menzel will remain as the HCA’s CEO/President but will be joined by a new board including an external Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Variety reported.

Menzel had founded the Hollywood Critics Association (previously called the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society) with Scott Mantz and Ashley Menzel in 2016.

Nikki Fowler, the former board president of the HCA, had resigned in June this year, alleging a “hostile, biased and dismissive executive work environment.”