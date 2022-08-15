Hollywood actor Anne Heche passes away at 53

Heche had been on life support after suffering a severe brain injury when her car crashed into a home on August 5

PTI
August 15, 2022 12:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Anne Heche | Photo Credit: JORDAN STRAUSS

Hollywood actor Anne Heche was taken off life support on Sunday, more than a week after she suffered injuries in a car crash in Los Angeles. She was 53.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spokeswoman Holly Baird confirmed that Heche has “been peacefully taken off life support.” Heche had been on life support at a Los Angeles burn center after suffering a severe brain injury when her car crashed into a home on August 5, according to a statement released on Thursday by a representative on behalf of her family and friends.

She had not been expected to survive the crash and was declared brain dead on Thursday night. However, she had remained on life support for possible organ donation.

Heche had a long steady screen career and was also known for her personal chapters of turmoil. Heche rose to fame after playing Vicky Hudson and Marley Love in the soap opera  Another World. She won a Daytime Emmy Award for the role. She starred opposite Harrison Ford in Six Days, Seven Nights and co-starred Johnny Depp in Donnie Brasco. VolcanoI Know What You Did Last SummerThat’s What She Said, and Return to Paradise are some other notable titles she starred in.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Heche is survived by her two sons, Homer and Atlas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
English cinema
World cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app