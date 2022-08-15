Hollywood actor Anne Heche passes away at 53

Heche had been on life support after suffering a severe brain injury when her car crashed into a home on August 5

Hollywood actor Anne Heche was taken off life support on Sunday, more than a week after she suffered injuries in a car crash in Los Angeles. She was 53.

Spokeswoman Holly Baird confirmed that Heche has “been peacefully taken off life support.” Heche had been on life support at a Los Angeles burn center after suffering a severe brain injury when her car crashed into a home on August 5, according to a statement released on Thursday by a representative on behalf of her family and friends.

She had not been expected to survive the crash and was declared brain dead on Thursday night. However, she had remained on life support for possible organ donation.

Heche had a long steady screen career and was also known for her personal chapters of turmoil. Heche rose to fame after playing Vicky Hudson and Marley Love in the soap opera Another World. She won a Daytime Emmy Award for the role. She starred opposite Harrison Ford in Six Days, Seven Nights and co-starred Johnny Depp in Donnie Brasco. Volcano, I Know What You Did Last Summer, That’s What She Said, and Return to Paradise are some other notable titles she starred in.

Heche is survived by her two sons, Homer and Atlas.