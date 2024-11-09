ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood action director JJ Perry joins the team of Yash and Geetu Mohandas’ ‘Toxic’

Updated - November 09, 2024 01:50 pm IST

The film will mark Geetu’s third directorial after ‘Liar’s Dice’ and ‘Moothon’

The Hindu Bureau

Yash in a still from the ‘Toxic’ announcement video and the actor with JJ Perry | Photo Credit: @KVNPRODUCTIONSOFFICIAL/YouTube and @jjlocoperry/Instagram

We had previously reported that KGF star Yash is next teaming up with director Geetu Mohandas for the new film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. It’s now known that veteran Hollywood action choreographer and filmmaker JJ Perry has been roped in as the action director for Toxic.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s official: Yash and Geetu Mohandas team up for ‘Toxic’

Interestingly, Perry met Yash in London last year and shared a photograph of the two via his Instagram account.

A video of Perry landing in Mumbai airport, only to be surrounded by paparazzi to whom he said he was “super-stoked” to work in Toxic, has made its way online.

Producers of Yash’s ‘Toxic’ issue statement amid speculations of Kareena, Sai Pallavi joining film

Apart from working on stunts for famous Hollywood films like Batman & Robin, Blade, Planet of the Apes, Iron Man and John Wick Chapter 2, Perry has also helmed the Jamie Foxx-starrer Day Shift and Dave Bautista’s The Killer’s Game.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Toxic was announced in December 2023. The film, bankrolled by KVN Productions, is all set to hit the theatres on April 10, 2025. The film is touted to be an action-oriented film set against the backdrop of the drug mafia. While no official confirmation on the rest of the cast members has been made, it’s speculated that Kiara Advani will play Yash’s love interest, while Nayanthara has been roped in to play his on-screen sister.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US