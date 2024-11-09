 />
Hollywood action director JJ Perry joins the team of Yash and Geetu Mohandas’ ‘Toxic’

The film will mark Geetu’s third directorial after ‘Liar’s Dice’ and ‘Moothon’

Updated - November 09, 2024 01:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Yash in a still from the ‘Toxic’ announcement video and the actor with JJ Perry

Yash in a still from the ‘Toxic’ announcement video and the actor with JJ Perry | Photo Credit: @KVNPRODUCTIONSOFFICIAL/YouTube and @jjlocoperry/Instagram

We had previously reported that KGF star Yash is next teaming up with director Geetu Mohandas for the new film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. It’s now known that veteran Hollywood action choreographer and filmmaker JJ Perry has been roped in as the action director for Toxic.

It’s official: Yash and Geetu Mohandas team up for ‘Toxic’

Interestingly, Perry met Yash in London last year and shared a photograph of the two via his Instagram account.

A video of Perry landing in Mumbai airport, only to be surrounded by paparazzi to whom he said he was “super-stoked” to work in Toxic, has made its way online.

Producers of Yash’s ‘Toxic’ issue statement amid speculations of Kareena, Sai Pallavi joining film

Apart from working on stunts for famous Hollywood films like Batman & Robin, Blade, Planet of the Apes, Iron Man and John Wick Chapter 2, Perry has also helmed the Jamie Foxx-starrer Day Shift and Dave Bautista’s The Killer’s Game.

Toxic was announced in December 2023. The film, bankrolled by KVN Productions, is all set to hit the theatres on April 10, 2025. The film is touted to be an action-oriented film set against the backdrop of the drug mafia. While no official confirmation on the rest of the cast members has been made, it’s speculated that Kiara Advani will play Yash’s love interest, while Nayanthara has been roped in to play his on-screen sister.

Published - November 09, 2024 01:49 pm IST

