Hollywood action choreographer Kenny Bates joins ‘NTR 30’

March 26, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST

Bates, who had previously worked on ‘2.0’ and ‘Saaho’, is known for his work in Hollywood films like ‘Transformers’ and ‘Rambo III’

The Hindu Bureau

Kenny Bates with the crew of ‘NTR 30’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

We had previously reported that director Koratala Siva’s new film with NTR Jr has been launched. Tentatively titled NTR 30, it’s now known that famous Hollywood action choreographer Kenny Bates has joined the team.

A behind-the-scenes photo featuring Bates, along with Koratala Siva, production designer Sabu Cyril, and cinematographer R Rathnavelu has been released by the makers.

Bates, who had previously worked on 2.0 and Saaho, is known for his work in Hollywood films like Transformers and Rambo III.

NTR 30 is produced by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Harikrishna K through Yuvasudha Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under his banner NTR Arts. The film will mark Hindi actor Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu debut and the film also stars Prakash Raj in an important role. With music by Anirudh, the film is slated to release on April 5, 2024 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

