‘Holidate’ movie review: A nightmare for every holiday

29 October 2020 12:51 IST

Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey star in this colossal mess on Netflix about two platonic lovers trying to navigate the holidays together

Oh dear! There is nothing to save this romcom from the dung heap. Christmas, New Year’s, Valentines’, Easter, the Fourth of July, Halloween, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas again and a wedding cannot salvage this mess. Neither can a pretty boy from Oz (why? because Luke Bracey is Australian) an irritating cute girl, barmy friends, insane mum, weird aunt and a horrid, precocious child save it.

Sloane (Emma Roberts) works from home (don’t we all now?) and was going out with hot, or shall we say, haute Luc who turned out to be the lowest form of pond-life. They broke up and she is nursing a broken heart while her manic mum tries to set her up with terrible dates. Then, there is Jackson (Luke Bracey), a regular bloke from Australia. He drops, “mate” and “cricket” at regular intervals and is stuck with a girlfriend from hell over Christmas.

Holidate Director: John Whitesell

Cast: Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Jake Manley, Jessica Capshaw, Andrew Bachelor, Frances Fisher, Manish Dayal, Kristin Chenoweth

Story line: Sloane and Jackson decide to be each other’s platonic dates for the holidays but realise they have feelings for each other

Run time: 104 minutes

Sloane meets Jackson at the mall and they decide to be each other’s dates for the many holidays in a calendar year from New Year’s Day to Thanksgiving and Christmas with the odd family wedding thrown in. It is platonic as sex complicates matters. Naturally they discover they have feelings for each other and after the sex, the big misunderstanding, the sulks, the tears and the tantrums... it all comes well again full a circle at a mall.

Holidate is rather cynical and the Christmas-themed jumpers cruelly reminded us of the lovely Bridget Jones’s Diary. Better watch Mark Darcy carry off the reindeer sweater, Daniel Cleaver be his irresistible caddish self and Salman Rushdie being repeatedly asked where the toilet is at the book launch rather than waste time on this tasteless mess.

Holidate is currently streaming on Netflix