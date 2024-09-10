ADVERTISEMENT

‘Hold Your Breath’ trailer: Sarah Paulson faces unseen terror in 1930s Oklahoma

Published - September 10, 2024 01:12 pm IST

The film will follow a mother who is convinced that a sinister presence is haunting her family while battling the harsh realities of life in Depression-era Oklahoma

The Hindu Bureau

Sarah Pualson in a still from ‘Hold Your Breath’ | Photo Credit: Hulu

Sarah Paulson stars in Hold Your Breath, a new horror thriller set during the Dust Bowl of the 1930s. The trailer, recently released by Searchlight Pictures, introduces Paulson as Margaret, a mother grappling with a mysterious force while battling the harsh realities of life in Depression-era Oklahoma.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Strange Darling’ movie review: Willa Fitzgerald’s electrifying run elevates this subversive shocker

In Hold Your Breath, Margaret becomes convinced that a sinister presence is haunting her family as they struggle to survive relentless dust storms. The film, co-directed and co-written by Will Joines and Karrie Crouse, also sees Paulson as an executive producer.

The supporting cast includes Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Annaleigh Ashford, Amiah Miller, and Bill Heck. Originally announced in 2022 under the title Dust, the film was developed from a script that emerged from the Sundance Writers’ Lab.

‘Rebel Ridge’ movie review: Jeremy Saulnier’s tense, slow-burn thriller packs a quiet punch

Paulson researched the historical backdrop extensively, including watching Ken Burns’ Dust Bowl documentary, to immerse herself in the period’s bleak reality. She emphasizes that the film is not a slasher but a tense survival story set against the backdrop of an unforgiving natural disaster.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hold Your Breath premieres October 3 on Hulu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US