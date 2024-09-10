‘Hold Your Breath’ trailer: Sarah Paulson faces unseen terror in 1930s Oklahoma

Sarah Paulson stars in Hold Your Breath, a new horror thriller set during the Dust Bowl of the 1930s. The trailer, recently released by Searchlight Pictures, introduces Paulson as Margaret, a mother grappling with a mysterious force while battling the harsh realities of life in Depression-era Oklahoma.

In Hold Your Breath, Margaret becomes convinced that a sinister presence is haunting her family as they struggle to survive relentless dust storms. The film, co-directed and co-written by Will Joines and Karrie Crouse, also sees Paulson as an executive producer.

The supporting cast includes Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Annaleigh Ashford, Amiah Miller, and Bill Heck. Originally announced in 2022 under the title Dust, the film was developed from a script that emerged from the Sundance Writers’ Lab.

Paulson researched the historical backdrop extensively, including watching Ken Burns’ Dust Bowl documentary, to immerse herself in the period’s bleak reality. She emphasizes that the film is not a slasher but a tense survival story set against the backdrop of an unforgiving natural disaster.

Hold Your Breath premieres October 3 on Hulu.

