‘Hold Your Breath’ trailer: Sarah Paulson faces unseen terror in 1930s Oklahoma

The film will follow a mother who is convinced that a sinister presence is haunting her family while battling the harsh realities of life in Depression-era Oklahoma

Published - September 10, 2024 01:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sarah Pualson in a still from ‘Hold Your Breath’

Sarah Pualson in a still from ‘Hold Your Breath’ | Photo Credit: Hulu

Sarah Paulson stars in Hold Your Breath, a new horror thriller set during the Dust Bowl of the 1930s. The trailer, recently released by Searchlight Pictures, introduces Paulson as Margaret, a mother grappling with a mysterious force while battling the harsh realities of life in Depression-era Oklahoma.

‘Strange Darling’ movie review: Willa Fitzgerald’s electrifying run elevates this subversive shocker

In Hold Your Breath, Margaret becomes convinced that a sinister presence is haunting her family as they struggle to survive relentless dust storms. The film, co-directed and co-written by Will Joines and Karrie Crouse, also sees Paulson as an executive producer.

The supporting cast includes Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Annaleigh Ashford, Amiah Miller, and Bill Heck. Originally announced in 2022 under the title Dust, the film was developed from a script that emerged from the Sundance Writers’ Lab.

‘Rebel Ridge’ movie review: Jeremy Saulnier’s tense, slow-burn thriller packs a quiet punch

Paulson researched the historical backdrop extensively, including watching Ken Burns’ Dust Bowl documentary, to immerse herself in the period’s bleak reality. She emphasizes that the film is not a slasher but a tense survival story set against the backdrop of an unforgiving natural disaster.

Hold Your Breath premieres October 3 on Hulu.

