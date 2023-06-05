ADVERTISEMENT

‘Hocus Pocus 3’ in development at Disney

June 05, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - Los Angeles

Though not all original 'Hocus Pocus' characters were featured in 'Hocus Pocus 2', screenwriter Jen D'Angelo hinted at a potential sequel that would showcase Omri Katz's Max Dennison and Vinessa Shaw's Allison Watts

ANI

The makers of Hocus Pocus are planning to come up with a third part. Walt Disney Pictures President Sean Bailey has confirmed that Hocus Pocus 3 is in development according to entertainment website Variety.

In a conversation with The New York Times, Bailey stated that “Yes, Hocus Pocus 3 is happening” when discussing additional upcoming live-action projects in development at the company. Hocus Pocus 2 saw Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprise their children-hungry witching roles. The sequel broke records amongst the Nielson Top 10 streaming charts, taking home the largest opening weekend with 2.7 billion minutes viewed following its September 30 premiere.

The Disney+ movie also became the most-watched original film for Disney+ over the frame of the first three days of release.

Though not all original Hocus Pocus characters were featured in Hocus Pocus 2, screenwriter Jen D’Angelo hinted at a potential sequel that would showcase Omri Katz’s Max Dennison and Vinessa Shaw’s Allison Watts. “We tried so hard to get the original cast back for cameos and then it just kept not working out for one reason or the other,” D’Angelo told Variety. “But I’m hoping in Hocus Pocus 3, we’ll see Max and Alison living in California.” Anne Fletcher directed the second part. More details regarding the upcoming version are awaited.

