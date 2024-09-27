GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Hitler’ movie review: Vijay Antony’s revenge drama is outdated and ordinary

The haphazardly-written ‘Hitler’ lacks the gripping social narrative or the emotional beats of director Dana SA’s previous films, and ends up as an underwhelming vigilante saga

Updated - September 27, 2024 05:45 pm IST

Gopinath Rajendran
Gopinath Rajendran
A still from ‘Hitler’

A still from ‘Hitler’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vijay Antony is on a spree with his recent films. While his contemporaries rarely churn out a couple of releases each year, the music director-turned-actor starred in four films last year and his latest release Hitler marks his third outing of 2024. But given how almost all of them turned out to be underwhelming, it feels like he’s shooting for quantity over quality, and Hitler, unfortunately, is the latest addition to that list.

Vijay Antony interview on ‘Hitler’: I don’t have any political agenda

Hitler features a story as old as its eponymous dictator. It starts with the shot of a group of worker women (one of them, of course, is heavily pregnant) who, after a tiring day at work, are at the banks of a river crossing where a makeshift rope gets them from one side to another. Thanks to incessant rains, the water level is higher than normal and this recipe for disaster unsurprisingly ends in a... disaster.

The film quickly moves to Chennai where Selva (Vijay Antony) becomes roomie with Karukkavel (Redin Kinglsey) and just like any Indian film hero, falls in love at first sight with a woman he bumps into, quite literally. Concurrently, Deputy Commissioner Shakthi (Gautam Vasudev Menon) is working on a case that involves a murder spree with identical MO and they all link to the politician Rajavelu (Charanraj) who is constantly losing his black money to the killer. As expected, the two worlds collide and if you haven’t figured out how the rest of the film will pan out and who the killer is, you are probably new to the world of Indian cinema and Hitler might actually intrigue you.

Hitler (Tamil)
Director: Dana SA 
Cast: Vijay Antony, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Riya Suman, Charanraj, Redin Kingsley, Vivek Prasanna
Runtime: 130 minutes
Storyline: A man comes to Chennai searching for greener pastures only to cross paths with a supercop searching for a killer who is robbing a politician’s black money

Hitler, had it released a few decades ago, would have been the textbook example of a vigilante film. But now, it feels like a rehash of multiple cult classics many of us grew up watching and one of them is Gentlemanwhich, incidentally, also starred Charanraj. Sticking to a familiar template is the least of Hitler’s worries as it struggles with a lack of ingenuity. There are attempts to break the mould — like a red herring involving a character played by Vivek Prasanna — but they all fall flat and add almost no value to the painfully predictable plot.

Vijay Antony: I’m not a good actor

On the upside, the film does a good job of incorporating its female lead into the narrative. Riya Suman plays Sara, Selva’s love interest. After the routine romance-establishing shots, the character is neatly assimilated into the core plot and Riya does a good job with it. Speaking of performances, Gautam looks and feels perfect as an honest supercop forced to work for a politician. Selva, on the other hand, seems to have been written as a mysterious character, whose style of interaction differs on the basis of who he is talking to. But whether it comes across convincingly is a different question; Vijay Antony overselling his overly zealous nature around his roommate is far from convincing.

A still from ‘Hitler’

A still from ‘Hitler’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Despite its political backdrop, Hitler never sinks its teeth into its core idea. While it’s lovely to see veteran actor Charanraj back in Tamil cinema after a long gap, he plays a one-dimensional politician who makes the most unintentionally funny decisions ever. When poll predictions aren’t in his favour, he believes bribing people might turn the tide and to escape from the election commission’s strict measures, he sends the black money via local train which gets swindled. If that’s not crazy enough, instead of realising the leaky boat idea, he does that again, twice (I wish I was kidding), to nab the robber only to end up losing crores.

Vijay Antony on ‘Pichaikkaran 2’ and listening to the audience ‘inside him’

The haphazardly-written Hitler lacks the gripping social narrative Dana’s directorial debut Padaiveeran had or the heart and emotional beats his Vaanam Kottattumoffered, though the story lends itself well to both attributes. Instead, what we get is a watered-down vigilante actioner that neither astounds nor entertains. The tyrant dictator Hitler might have made propaganda films to push his evil agenda, but this Hitler leaves us wishing it had some agenda we could salute.

Hitler is currently running in theatres

Published - September 27, 2024 05:44 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema / reviews

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.