GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Hit: The 3rd Case’: Nani looks stylish and fierce as Arjun Sarkaar

Nani, on the back of his hit film ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’, will be seen in the third installment of the ‘HIT’universe, to be directed by Saliesh Kolanu

Published - September 05, 2024 01:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nani in a cameo role in ‘HIT 2’.

Nani in a cameo role in ‘HIT 2’.

Nani, basking in the success of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, has announced his next. The actor will star in the third film of the HIT franchise. To be helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT: The 3rd Case, will be Nani’s 32nd movie.

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ movie review: Vivek Athreya, Nani and SJ Suryah deliver an entertaining Saturday story

The third installment from the HIT universe will be produced by Prashanti Tipirneni of Wall Poster Cinema, in association with Unanimous Productions. The film is set to hit the screens on May 1, 2025.

The makers released a promotional clip, titled Hunter’s Command, to give a glimpse of Nani’s character, named Arjun Sarkaar.

The video begins with a HIT officer driving a car in the snowy mountains and a couple of police officers chasing him. The tension escalates as one officer warns the other that the HIT officer is in danger. The officer informs that the HIT officer himself is a danger and his name is Arjun Sarkaar. The video concludes on a high note.

With bloody hands and an axe while smoking a cigar, and driving the car, Nani appears stylish and fierce. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who previously helmed successful installments in the HIT franchise, HIT: The 3rd Case will have cinematography from Sanu John Varghese.

ALSO READ:Watch: Nani on ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’: This vigilante film does not project the hero as a saviour

Mickey J Meyer is the music composer while Karthika Srinivas R is the editor. Sri Nagendra Tangala is the production designer.

Published - September 05, 2024 01:52 pm IST

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.