‘Hit: The 3rd Case’: Nani looks stylish and fierce as Arjun Sarkaar

Nani, basking in the success of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, has announced his next. The actor will star in the third film of the HIT franchise. To be helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT: The 3rd Case, will be Nani’s 32nd movie.

The third installment from the HIT universe will be produced by Prashanti Tipirneni of Wall Poster Cinema, in association with Unanimous Productions. The film is set to hit the screens on May 1, 2025.

Less of a cop

More of a criminal

Arjun Sarkaar takes charge #Nani32 is #HITTheThirdCase

Blood gates will open May 1st 2025 🔥🪓#Hit3 Hunter's Command https://t.co/mrlICAmlPqpic.twitter.com/d4Uj3TfkHU — Nani (@NameisNani) September 5, 2024

The makers released a promotional clip, titled Hunter’s Command, to give a glimpse of Nani’s character, named Arjun Sarkaar.

The video begins with a HIT officer driving a car in the snowy mountains and a couple of police officers chasing him. The tension escalates as one officer warns the other that the HIT officer is in danger. The officer informs that the HIT officer himself is a danger and his name is Arjun Sarkaar. The video concludes on a high note.

With bloody hands and an axe while smoking a cigar, and driving the car, Nani appears stylish and fierce. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who previously helmed successful installments in the HIT franchise, HIT: The 3rd Case will have cinematography from Sanu John Varghese.

Mickey J Meyer is the music composer while Karthika Srinivas R is the editor. Sri Nagendra Tangala is the production designer.