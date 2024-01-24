ADVERTISEMENT

‘Hit Man’ teaser trailer: Glen Powell, Richard Linklater put a quirky, sunny spin on assassin movies

January 24, 2024 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST

Hit Man premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year and is set for release on Netflix on June 7, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

Glen Powell in ‘Hit Man’

After Michael Fassbender in The Killer, Glen Powell sneaks up as an assassin in Richard Linklater’s Hit Man.... with a twist. In the forthcoming action comedy, Powell stars as Gary Johnson, a college professor in Houston who moonlights for the police and is later enlisted to pose as a deadly killer-for-hire.

Hit Man is adapted by Linklater and Powell from a magazine article by journalist Skip Hollandsworth. Going by its teaser trailer, the film promises to be a comic deconstruction of the moody and serious assassin movie. “Am I the right guy to eliminate your problem?,” Powell as Gary asks in the teaser set to ‘Apple, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie’.

“Inspired by an unbelievable true story, a strait-laced professor discovers his hidden talent as a fake hit man. He meets his match in a client who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities,” reads the film’s synopsis.

Hit Man premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival last September. It is set to release on Netflix on June 7, 2024.

