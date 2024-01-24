‘Hit Man’ teaser trailer: Glen Powell, Richard Linklater put a quirky, sunny spin on assassin movies

January 24, 2024 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST

After Michael Fassbender in The Killer, Glen Powell sneaks up as an assassin in Richard Linklater’s Hit Man.... with a twist. In the forthcoming action comedy, Powell stars as Gary Johnson, a college professor in Houston who moonlights for the police and is later enlisted to pose as a deadly killer-for-hire.

Hit Man is adapted by Linklater and Powell from a magazine article by journalist Skip Hollandsworth. Going by its teaser trailer, the film promises to be a comic deconstruction of the moody and serious assassin movie. “Am I the right guy to eliminate your problem?,” Powell as Gary asks in the teaser set to ‘Apple, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie’.

“Inspired by an unbelievable true story, a strait-laced professor discovers his hidden talent as a fake hit man. He meets his match in a client who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities,” reads the film’s synopsis.

Hit Man premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival last September. It is set to release on Netflix on June 7, 2024.