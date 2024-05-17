‘Hit List’ trailer: Sarathkumar chases a sickening psychopath in this investigative thriller

The trailer of actor Sarathkumar’s upcoming Tamil psycho-thriller movie, Hit List, was unveiled by the makers today. Written and directed by Sooryakathir Kaakkallar and K Karthikeyan, the film is set to release in theatres on May 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer begins to show Sarathkumar as a cop threatening to finish off a gangster. We then see newcomer Vijay Kanishka as a young helpless man who pleads with a big-time gangster (Ramachandra Raju) to help him kill a rowdy. All of a sudden, the film turns into a serial killer drama when we see a mysterious masked man kill innocent people in a ghastly fashion, quite like Jigsaw from Saw. We also get glimpses of the characters played by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Samuthirakani. The trailer does a great job at not revealing much about the plot.

Hit List also stars Munishkanth, Redin Kingsley, Sithara, Smruthi Venkat, and Aishwariya Dutta in pivotal roles. Abi Nakshatra, Anupama Kumar and Balasaravanan are also part of the cast.

With music composed by C Sathya, the film has cinematography by K Ramcharan and editing by John Abraham. Ace director and producer KS Ravikumar produces Hit List under his R K Celluloids banner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.