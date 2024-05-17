GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Hit List’ trailer: Sarathkumar chases a sickening psychopath in this investigative thriller

Produced by KS Ravikumar, the film is set to release in theatres on May 31

Published - May 17, 2024 05:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
R Sarathkumar in a still from ‘Hit List’

R Sarathkumar in a still from ‘Hit List’ | Photo Credit: TrendMusic/YouTube

The trailer of actor Sarathkumar’s upcoming Tamil psycho-thriller movie, Hit List, was unveiled by the makers today. Written and directed by Sooryakathir Kaakkallar and K Karthikeyan, the film is set to release in theatres on May 31.

The trailer begins to show Sarathkumar as a cop threatening to finish off a gangster. We then see newcomer Vijay Kanishka as a young helpless man who pleads with a big-time gangster (Ramachandra Raju) to help him kill a rowdy. All of a sudden, the film turns into a serial killer drama when we see a mysterious masked man kill innocent people in a ghastly fashion, quite like Jigsaw from Saw. We also get glimpses of the characters played by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Samuthirakani. The trailer does a great job at not revealing much about the plot.

Why Sarath Kumar can’t stop playing cops: ‘They see me in a space akin to Denzel Washington’

Hit List also stars Munishkanth, Redin Kingsley, Sithara, Smruthi Venkat, and Aishwariya Dutta in pivotal roles. Abi Nakshatra, Anupama Kumar and Balasaravanan are also part of the cast.

With music composed by C Sathya, the film has cinematography by K Ramcharan and editing by John Abraham. Ace director and producer KS Ravikumar produces Hit List under his R K Celluloids banner.

Watch | Actor Sarath Kumar: If I am appreciated for doing a good role, I become the hero of that film

