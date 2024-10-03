ADVERTISEMENT

‘Hit 3’: Srinidhi Shetty joins the cast of Nani - Sailesh Kolanu’s next

Updated - October 03, 2024 12:23 pm IST

Srinidhi Shetty is soon set to make her Telugu debut with Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s ‘Telusu Kada’ which will mark costume designer Neeraja Kona’s directorial debut

The Hindu Bureau

Srinidhi Shetty and Nani | Photo Credit: @NameisNani/X

We previously reported that Nani, basking in the success of Saripodhaa Sanivaaramwill star in the third film of the HIT franchiseTo be helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT: The 3rd Case, will be Nani’s 32nd movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Hit: The 3rd Case’: Nani looks stylish and fierce as Arjun Sarkaar

It’s now known that KGF star Srinidhi Shetty has been roped in as the film’s female lead. The makers took to social media to share the news along with a photograph of her from the sets of the film.

Interestingly, the film will mark her sophomore Telugu outing. She had earlier signed Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Telusu Kadawhich will mark costume designer Neeraja Kona’s directorial debut.

Watch: Nani on ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’: This vigilante film does not project the hero as a saviour

The third installment from the HIT universe will be produced by Prashanti Tipirneni of Wall Poster Cinema, in association with Unanimous Productions. The film is set to hit the screens on May 1, 2025.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who previously helmed successful instalments in the HIT franchise, HIT: The 3rd Case will have cinematography from Sanu John Varghese. Mickey J Meyer is the music composer while Karthika Srinivas R is the editor. Sri Nagendra Tangala is the production designer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US