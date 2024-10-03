We previously reported that Nani, basking in the success of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, will star in the third film of the HIT franchise. To be helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT: The 3rd Case, will be Nani’s 32nd movie.

It’s now known that KGF star Srinidhi Shetty has been roped in as the film’s female lead. The makers took to social media to share the news along with a photograph of her from the sets of the film.

Interestingly, the film will mark her sophomore Telugu outing. She had earlier signed Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Telusu Kadawhich will mark costume designer Neeraja Kona’s directorial debut.

The third installment from the HIT universe will be produced by Prashanti Tipirneni of Wall Poster Cinema, in association with Unanimous Productions. The film is set to hit the screens on May 1, 2025.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who previously helmed successful instalments in the HIT franchise, HIT: The 3rd Case will have cinematography from Sanu John Varghese. Mickey J Meyer is the music composer while Karthika Srinivas R is the editor. Sri Nagendra Tangala is the production designer.