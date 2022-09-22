‘History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman’ to premiere today on History TV18

Poster of the non-fiction series | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman, a non-fiction series that recreates renowned escapes from the world’s most heavily guarded prisons, is set to premiere today (22nd September) on History TV18. Hosted and executive produced by Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman, each episode of this eight-part series will focus on a prominent prison getaway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show will explore true stories that captured the attention of the public and the authorities. Audiences will get an up-close view of what the prisoners faced in executing their breakouts. With maximum security and minimal resources available, it unearths every step of the inmates’ meticulous plans and the intense manhunt that immediately followed. From scaling walls and rooftops to getting down and dirty, plotting an underground getaway, do these jailbirds stand a chance at freedom? Will their plans see them dig their own graves or an escape route to the outside world where they can finally break free from their cages? The series aims to answer these questions.

Extraordinary escapes spanning time and place are recreated by actors and using new software, with interviews from some of the prisoners themselves, their families, cell mates and the guards that tried to prevent the escapes. The eight episodes documented in the series include Alcatraz, North Country Breakout, El Chapo, Belfast Breakout, Conquering the Wall, Fleeing Hellmira, Escaping Hitler and Assassin’s Flight.