Historic La Clef Cinema in Paris saved from closure with support from film icons

Paris’ historic La Clef cinema, a beloved cultural landmark, has been saved from closure after a five-year battle, thanks to significant support from filmmakers such as Quentin Tarantino, David Lynch, and Celine Sciamma. The no-strings-attached donations will enable the community-run cinema to purchase its physical property, ensuring its continued operation and funding essential renovations.

La Clef, located in Paris’ 5th Arrondissement, has been a fixture since 1973. Facing eviction since 2018, the cinema will celebrate its victory with a four-day event from June 27-30, offering free screenings to the public. This celebration marks the beginning of a year-long renovation project aimed at modernizing the building and adding a canteen that will also serve as an event space.

The Cinema Revival collective, which operates La Clef, raised $430,000 with initial support from Lynch, Sciamma, and others including Leos Carax, Agnès Jaoui, and Wang Bing. Subsequent generous contributions from Quentin Tarantino and Cedric Klapisch helped secure the $2.1 million needed to finalize the purchase.

Sciamma, a key supporter and board member of Cinema Revival, emphasized the importance of preserving La Clef not just as a cinema but as a vital cultural institution. “We must defend the value of an institution measured less in square meters than by the opportunities for interaction and creativity,” stated the La Clef board. They believe such institutions should be central to major cities, not pushed to the periphery by market forces.

This victory comes at a crucial time for the French film community, which is currently facing political uncertainties. The collective expressed hope that this positive news would inspire and empower others. “The grave political context makes it more necessary than ever to have places to meet, think, and build alternatives,” they said, hoping that La Clef’s success will provide a beacon of hope amid the turmoil.