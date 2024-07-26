ADVERTISEMENT

‘His Three Daughters’ trailer: Elizabeth Olsen, Natasha Lyonne and Carrie Coon must let bygones be bygones

Updated - July 26, 2024 02:16 pm IST

Published - July 26, 2024 02:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Elizabeth Olsen, Natasha Lyonne and Carrie Coon in a still form ‘His Three Daughters’ | Photo Credit: YouTube/ Netflix

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming drama film, His Three Daughters, featuring an all-star cast including Elizabeth Olsen, Natasha Lyonne, and Carrie Coon. The movie, directed by Azazel Jacobs, will have a limited theatrical release on September 6, before streaming on Netflix starting September 24.

The story revolves around three estranged sisters who reunite in a Manhattan apartment to care for their ailing father, aiming to mend their fractured relationships. The trailer highlights the emotional and complex dynamics between the sisters as they navigate their past grievances and current responsibilities.

His Three Daughters looks to be a bittersweet exploration of family dynamics. Katie, played by Carrie Coon, is a controlling mother from Brooklyn dealing with her rebellious teenage daughter. Elizabeth Olsen’s character, Christina, is a free spirit experiencing separation from her children for the first time. Natasha Lyonne’s Rachel is a sports-betting stoner who has never left their father’s apartment, much to the annoyance of her half-sisters.

The film’s ensemble cast also includes Jovan Adepo, Jay O. Sanders, Rudy Galvan, Jose Febus, and Jasmine Bracey. The production team boasts a notable lineup, with Jacobs, Matt Aselton, Lia Buman, Tim Headington, Diaz Jacobs, Marc Marrie, Duncan Montgomery, Alex Orlovsky, Jack Selby, and Mal Ward as producers. Executive producers include Lyonne and Maya Rudolph.

