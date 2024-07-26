GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘His Three Daughters’ trailer: Elizabeth Olsen, Natasha Lyonne and Carrie Coon must let bygones be bygones

The story revolves around three estranged sisters who reunite in a Manhattan apartment to care for their ailing father, aiming to mend their fractured relationships.

Updated - July 26, 2024 02:16 pm IST

Published - July 26, 2024 02:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Elizabeth Olsen, Natasha Lyonne and Carrie Coon in a still form ‘His Three Daughters’

Elizabeth Olsen, Natasha Lyonne and Carrie Coon in a still form ‘His Three Daughters’ | Photo Credit: YouTube/ Netflix

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming drama film, His Three Daughters, featuring an all-star cast including Elizabeth Olsen, Natasha Lyonne, and Carrie Coon. The movie, directed by Azazel Jacobs, will have a limited theatrical release on September 6, before streaming on Netflix starting September 24.

TIFF 2024 line-up includes ‘All We Imagine as Light,’ movies from Angelina Jolie, Mike Leigh, and more

The story revolves around three estranged sisters who reunite in a Manhattan apartment to care for their ailing father, aiming to mend their fractured relationships. The trailer highlights the emotional and complex dynamics between the sisters as they navigate their past grievances and current responsibilities.

His Three Daughters looks to be a bittersweet exploration of family dynamics. Katie, played by Carrie Coon, is a controlling mother from Brooklyn dealing with her rebellious teenage daughter. Elizabeth Olsen’s character, Christina, is a free spirit experiencing separation from her children for the first time. Natasha Lyonne’s Rachel is a sports-betting stoner who has never left their father’s apartment, much to the annoyance of her half-sisters.

Elizabeth Olsen, Charles Melton to feature in Todd Solondz’s ‘Love Child’

The film’s ensemble cast also includes Jovan Adepo, Jay O. Sanders, Rudy Galvan, Jose Febus, and Jasmine Bracey. The production team boasts a notable lineup, with Jacobs, Matt Aselton, Lia Buman, Tim Headington, Diaz Jacobs, Marc Marrie, Duncan Montgomery, Alex Orlovsky, Jack Selby, and Mal Ward as producers. Executive producers include Lyonne and Maya Rudolph.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.