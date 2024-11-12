 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hiro Murai to make feature film debut with samurai epic, ‘Bushido’ for A24

The film looks to deliver an exploration of samurai culture in a tumultuous era that aligns with a renewed global interest in samurai narratives, spurred by FX’s ‘Shōgun’

Published - November 12, 2024 12:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Hiro Murai with Brian Tyree Henry and Donald Glover, on the set of ‘Atlanta’

Hiro Murai with Brian Tyree Henry and Donald Glover, on the set of ‘Atlanta’ | Photo Credit: Instagram/ @muraihiro

Acclaimed director Hiro Murai is set to make his feature film debut with Bushido, a samurai epic financed by A24. Known for his Emmy-nominated work on Atlanta, for directing episodes on Station Eleven, Barry and The Bear; as well as the groundbreaking music video This Is America, Murai has garnered a reputation as a visionary in television and music videos. Now, he’s turning his talents to the big screen with Bushido, an original, high-stakes thriller set in feudal Japan.

The power of translation: How ‘Shōgun’ champions the art of understanding

Details of Bushido‘s plot remain under wraps, but the film looks to deliver an exploration of samurai culture in a tumultuous era. The screenplay is penned by Henry Dunham (The Standoff at Sparrow Creek), with production backing from Square Peg, helmed by Hereditary’s Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen, and 2AM, known for collaborations with A24.

The timing of Bushido aligns with a renewed global interest in samurai narratives, spurred by FX’s Shōgun, the Emmy-winning drama that delves deeply into 17th-century Japanese politics and culture.

‘The Elusive Samurai’ series review: Breathtaking period anime feels like a subversive successor to ‘Shōgun’

With Bushido, Murai joins a distinguished list of A24 collaborations, including upcoming projects like Death of a Unicorne with Paul Rudd, and Eddington, starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Published - November 12, 2024 12:35 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.