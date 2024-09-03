Hiphop Tamizha Adhi’s ‘Kadaisi Ulaga Por’ gets a release date

The release date of Kadaisi Ulaga Por is out. Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, who plays the lead, is also also the director, producer, and composer of the film.

Produced under the banner Hiphop Tamizha Entertainment, Kadaisi Ulaga Por will hit the screens on September 20. The story is set against the backdrop of a war.

The film also stars Nasser, Natty, Anagha, N Alaga Perumal, Harish Uthaman, Munishkanth, Singampuli, Kalyan Master, Elango Kumaravel, Thalaivasal Vijay, Mahanadi Shankar, Ilango Kumaan, Vinoth GD, and Guhan Prakash. Arjun Raja is the cinematographer while Pradeep E Ragav is the editor. RK Nagu is the art director. Mahesh Mathews has choregraphed the stunts of the movie.

Adhi was last seen in PT Sir,directed by Karthik Venugopal. The film marked Adhi’s 25th movie as a music composer and seventh film as a hero.