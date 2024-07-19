Hiphop Tamizha Adhi returns to director’s chair for ‘Kadaisi Ulaga Por’

Director Hiphop Tamizha Adhi is back! The singer/music director turned actor, who had earlier directed Meesaya Murukku (2017) and Sivakumarin Sabadham (2021), will be helming his next film titled Kadaisi Ulaga Por.

Adhi took to his social media profiles to share the film’s first look.

Apart from playing the lead, directing and composing music for the film, Adhi is also bankrolling this project under his Hiphop Tamizha Entertainment banner. The cinematography of Kadaisi Ulaga Por is handled by Arjun Raja while Pradeep E Raghav is in charge of editing. More detail on the cast of the film are expected soon.

Meanwhile, Adhi was last seen in PT Sir which was by Karthik Venugopalan.

