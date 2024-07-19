GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hiphop Tamizha Adhi returns to director’s chair for ‘Kadaisi Ulaga Por’

Apart from playing the lead, directing and composing music for the film, Adhi is also bankrolling this project under his Hiphop Tamizha Entertainment banner

Updated - July 19, 2024 11:43 am IST

Published - July 19, 2024 11:42 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Kadaisi Ulaga Por’

First look of ‘Kadaisi Ulaga Por’ | Photo Credit: @hiphoptamizha/X

Director Hiphop Tamizha Adhi is back! The singer/music director turned actor, who had earlier directed Meesaya Murukku (2017) and Sivakumarin Sabadham (2021), will be helming his next film titled Kadaisi Ulaga Por.

Watch | Hiphop Tamizha Adhi on ‘Veeran’: Heroes are not defined by their powers, but by what they do with them

Adhi took to his social media profiles to share the film’s first look.

‘PT Sir’ movie review: Hiphop Tamizha Adhi bats for empowerment in this dull entertainer

Apart from playing the lead, directing and composing music for the film, Adhi is also bankrolling this project under his Hiphop Tamizha Entertainment banner. The cinematography of Kadaisi Ulaga Por is handled by Arjun Raja while Pradeep E Raghav is in charge of editing. More detail on the cast of the film are expected soon.

Meanwhile, Adhi was last seen in PT Sir which was by Karthik Venugopalan.

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

