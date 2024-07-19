Hiphop Tamizha Adhi returns to director’s chair for ‘Kadaisi Ulaga Por’

Director Hiphop Tamizha Adhi is back! The singer/music director turned actor, who had earlier directed Meesaya Murukku (2017) and Sivakumarin Sabadham (2021), will be helming his next film titled Kadaisi Ulaga Por.

Adhi took to his social media profiles to share the film’s first look.

This is what a bunch of boys tied together, with friendship towards a common goal can do ! Presenting the first look poster of our movie #KadaisiUlagaPor 😁🙏🏻 Bless us with all your love ❤️🤘🏻#hht8#hhtent ✌🏻GLIMPSE VIDEO "WORLD OF KADAISI ULAGA POR" from TOMORROW 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/SZ4ckct38a — Hiphop Tamizha (@hiphoptamizha) July 18, 2024

Apart from playing the lead, directing and composing music for the film, Adhi is also bankrolling this project under his Hiphop Tamizha Entertainment banner. The cinematography of Kadaisi Ulaga Por is handled by Arjun Raja while Pradeep E Raghav is in charge of editing. More detail on the cast of the film are expected soon.

Meanwhile, Adhi was last seen in PT Sir which was by Karthik Venugopalan.