Hiphop Adhi’s superhero film ‘Veeran’ to release on June 2

May 07, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi’s upcoming superhero film Veeran is all set to release in theatres on June 2. The film’s producers Sathya Jyothi Films announced the release date today with a new poster of the film.

Directed by ARK Saravan of Maragatha Naanayam-fame, Veeran features Athira Raj as the female lead, while the rest of the cast includes Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat and Sassi Selvaraj.

With music scored by Adhi himself, the film has cinematography by Deepak D Menon, editing by Prasanna GK, and art by Rahul NK.

Sathya Jyothi Films’ Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan are producing Veeran. Notably, this is the third consecutive collaboration between the banner and Adhi after Sivakumarin Sabadham and Anbarivu

