‘Hindi-Vindi’: Neena Gupta-led musical drama gets first look

Published - August 01, 2024 12:06 pm IST

The Indo-Australian co-production explores intergenerational language barriers within the immigrant community

The Hindu Bureau

Neena Gupta, Mihir Ahuja on the poster for ‘Hindi Vindi’

Actors Neena Gupta and Mihir Ahuja (The Archies) are set to star in an Indo-Australian co-production, Hindi-Vindi. Directed by Sydney-based filmmaker Ali Sayed, the musical drama also marks the acting debut of Australian music icon Guy Sebastian.

Hindi-Vindi is billed as a musical drama exploring intergenerational language barriers within the immigrant community. According to the makers, the film secured development funding from Screen Australia and is the largest collaboration between the Indian and Australian film industries in recent times. It is produced by 24Six Films, Australia in association with Drishya Sharma Productions. 

Mihir Ahuja, Guy Sebastian on a poster for ‘Hindi-Vindi’

Jackie Shroff’s film ‘Slow Joe’ to be directed by Sandrine Bonnaire

“We are incredibly excited to share the first look of Hindi-Vindi with the world,” director Ali Sayed said in a statement. “This film is a labour of love, and we can’t wait for audiences to embark on this journey with us.”

Hindi-Vindi’s music is composed by Javed-Mohsin along with Guy Sebastian. The film is currently in the final stages of post-production. It is expected to release in theatres in September, 2024.

