Hindi version of ‘Kantara’ to stream on Netflix from December 9

It was announced today that the film will also be available in English and that the English-dubbed version will stream on Netflix from January 2023

December 06, 2022 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Kantara’

The Hindi language version of actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty’s acclaimed film Kantara will stream on Netflix from December 9.

Produced under the banner of Hombale Films by Vijay Kiragandur,  Kantara is an action-adventure written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who also acts in the movie alongside Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G. and Achyuth Kumar in the pivotal roles.

The Kannada-language original hit the screens on 30th September. The film started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on November 24 in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu language dubs. However, there was no news about the Hindi version of the film, until now.

“I am absolutely thrilled that Kantara (Hindi) is coming on Netflix! It is great to see our story reach global audiences across over 190 countries. The film showcases a never-seen-before culture and Shiva’s fight for his nature and village, making Netflix the perfect service to showcase a story as diverse as Kantara,” said Rishab, on the announcement

Producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films said, ‘’Thrilled to share that global audiences can experience Hombale Films’ divine story Kantara in Hindi on Netflix.! Our mission is to showcase our proud culture to the world through our films. Netflix, with an audience base across over 190 countries is the perfect partner for our mission’’

Further, it was announced today that the film will also be available in English and that the English-dubbed version will stream on Netflix from January 2023 onwards.

The story of  Kantara is set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. Weaving an interesting plot of human versus nature conflict, where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces and Shiva, a rebel defends his village and nature.

