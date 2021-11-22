Umesh Shukla's ‘Aankh Micholi’ to release in May 2022

22 November 2021 14:00 IST

Hindi film ‘Aankh Micholi’ starring Abhimanyu, Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal will have a theatrical release in summer 2022

Filmmaker Umesh Shukla's next directorial venture Aankh Micholi will have a theatrical release on May 13 next year, the makers announced on Monday.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The Sony Pictures Films India project, written by Jitendra Parmar, revolves around a “family of misfits” and sports the tagline ‘The Most Eye-Conic Wedding Of The Year.’ The movie's cast features actors Abhimanyu, Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz.

Advertising

Advertising

The music of Aankh Micholi is composed by Sachin-Jigar, and is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Shukla and Ashish Wagh's Merry Go Round Studios.

Shukla has previously directed critical and commercial success Oh My God and Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor-starrer 102 Not Out. Meanhwhile, Abhimanyu has recently starred in Netflix India original Meenakshi Sundareshwar, and Mrunal Thakur has starred in Netflix India original Dhamaka alongside Karthik Aryan, and is set to star in the Hindi remake of Telugu sports-drama Jersey.