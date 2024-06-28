ADVERTISEMENT

Hina Khan diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, undergoing treatment

Published - June 28, 2024 01:28 pm IST

Hina shared the news with her followers on Instagram and expressed her resolve to overcoming the disease

The Hindu Bureau

Hina Khan

Actor Hina Khan has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. In an Instagram post on Friday, Hina shared the news with her followers and expressed her resolve to overcoming the disease.

Hina wrote, “Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.”

She requested for privacy and blessings as she battled the disease. “I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of the almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and will be completely healthy. Please send your prayers blessings and love,” Hina wrote.

Hina is an Indian television star, known for serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was the runner-up on Bigg Boss 11 hosted by Salman Khan. Hina has also appeared in films like Hacked (2020) and Shinda Shinda No Papa (2024).

