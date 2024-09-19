GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Himesh Reshammiya’s father, composer Vipin Reshammiya, dies at 88

The veteran music director and producer was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday night due to breathing and age-related issues

Published - September 19, 2024 12:53 pm IST

PTI
Pictures of the Reshammiya family

Music director and producer Vipin Reshammiya, the father of singer-music composer Himesh Reshammiya, has died at the age of 88.

As per reports, the veteran music director was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday (September 18) night due to breathing and age-related issues.

In a media statement issued on behalf of the family, close friend Anup Singh said Vipin Reshammiya died on Wednesday.

"It is with profound grief that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Shri Vipin Reshammiya on 18th September 2024.

"A kind soul with a heart full of love, his presence lit up the lives of all who knew him. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, wisdom, cherished memories and timeless music," the statement read.

The last rites will be held today at 11.30 am at the Oshiwara crematorium.

Vipin Reshammiya had composed music for the 1988 film Insaf Ki Jung, and had produced films like The Xpose and Teraa Surroor – both featuring son Himesh Reshammiya.

