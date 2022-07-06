Hilary Swank | Photo Credit: Steve Granitz

July 06, 2022 14:39 IST

The film is helmed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, who also co-wrote the script with Madison Harrison

Hollywood actors Hilary Swank, Jack Reynor and Olivia Cooke are set to headline an opioid thriller titled Mother's Milk.

The film is directed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, who also co-wrote the script with Madison Harrison, reported Variety.

The story follows a journalist who, after the murder of her estranged son, forms an unlikely alliance with his pregnant girlfriend to track down those responsible for his death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Together, they confront a world of drugs and corruption in the underbelly of their small city in upstate New York, where they uncover an even darker secret, as per the film's official description.

The three lead actors feature in the movie alongside Dilone, Hopper Penn, Norm Lewis and Karen Aldridge.

Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment is producing the feature project alongside Siena Oberman of Artemis Pictures and Emma Tillinger Koskoff.

Swank, who won two Oscars for her performances in Boys Don't Cry and Clint Eastwood's Million Dollar Baby, serves as executive producer along with Peter Winther, Brent Stiefel of Votiv Films and Lizzie Friedman, Karen Lauder and Greg Little of Priority Pictures.

Mother's Milk recently wrapped production in New York.