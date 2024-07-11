Hilaria Baldwin believes Alec will be found not guilty after "stressful" trial

Alec Baldwin is receiving strong support from his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, during his criminal trial for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust. Hilaria, on Wednesday, attended the trial’s first day in New Mexico, accompanied by Alec’s siblings, Stephen Baldwin and Beth Keuchler.

According to a source speaking to PEOPLE, Hilaria “will be staying in New Mexico for the trial.” “Alec wants her there. She’s incredibly supportive and will be at the trial every day. It’s stressful for them both,” the source says. “This is not how they want to spend their summer. They can’t wait for it to be over. Hilaria has faith that Alec will be found not guilty.”

Hilaria, married to Alec since 2012, was at the courthouse on Tuesday, July 9, for jury selection. She was there with two of their seven children. Alec also has a daughter from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

The incident took place on October 21, 2021. Hutchins was killed, and Rust director Joel Souza was injured when a prop gun Alec was holding discharged. Alec said he did not pull the trigger and did not know the gun had live ammunition. Alec has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter. If convicted, he could face up to 18 months in prison.

In April, Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed was sentenced to 18 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter. In May, a source told PEOPLE that Alec was “stressed” and “understandably worried” about Reed’s sentencing. The source said, “He has an excellent legal team. I don’t think anyone is thinking jail time, but given the decision for Ms. Gutierrez Reed, it’s hard to know.”

In his opening statement on Wednesday, Alec’s attorney, Alex Spiro, said Alec “committed no crime” and was following normal procedures for actors handling weapons on set. “Not a day goes by when we don’t wish Alec had saved her life. But never, the witnesses will tell you, in history has an actor intercepted a live bullet from a prop gun. No actor in history,” Spiro told the jury. “No one could have imagined or expected an actor to do that. So just remember that truth... Justice is truth. This was an unspeakable tragedy.”