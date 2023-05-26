‘Hijack’: Trailer of Idris Elba’s thriller series out

May 26, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

The trailer of Hijack, the upcoming thriller starring Emmy Award-nominee Idris Elba (Luther) is out. Created by George Kay (Lupin, Criminal) and Jim Field Smith (Criminal, Truth Seekers), Hijack will start streaming on Apple TV+ on June 28 with the first two episodes. Post that, one episode will drop every Wednesday.

Told in real time, Hijack is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers. Elba will star as Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers.

But his high-risk strategy could be his undoing. Archie Panjabi will play the role of Zahra Gahfoor, a counter terrorism officer who is on the ground when the plane is hijacked and becomes part of the investigation. The series also stars Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Eve Myles, Neil Maskell, Jasper Britton, Harry Michell, Aimee Kelly, Mohamed Elsandel and Ben Miles.

Hijack is produced by 60Forty Films, the production company set up by Emmy Award-winning Executive Producers Jamie Laurenson and Hakan Kousetta (Slow Horses, The Essex Serpent) under its exclusive content deal with Apple TV+, alongside Kay and FIeld-Smith’s own production company Idiotlamp Productions.

