‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ to end with season 4

June 22, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is going to end with season 4, showrunner Tim Federle has announced. The fourth season comprising of eight episodes is set to premiere on August 9 on Disney Plus. The makers have released teaser of the final production of the series.

“This series was always about found family, and about making something you love with people you love. It was a tribute to theatre kids. I can’t wait for our dedicated fan base to watch this world-class cast take a final bow,” Federle said in a statement. Writing on Instagram, Federle added, “This will be our final, endgame season. This show brought the most extraordinary cast — and crew, and collaborators — to my life. To the fans who embraced our super-meta series, we ‘don’t not love you.’”

In the final season, the East High Wildcats, after spending seasons three at the theatre camp, return to school for their senior year. For the movie-within-the-show, The original cast of High School Musical, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh will play themselves.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.