‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ to end with season 4

The eight-episode season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ will premiere on Disney Plus on August 9

June 22, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from the teaser of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ season 4

A still from the teaser of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ season 4 | Photo Credit: DisneyPlus/YouTube

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is going to end with season 4, showrunner Tim Federle has announced. The fourth season comprising of eight episodes is set to premiere on August 9 on Disney Plus. The makers have released teaser of the final production of the series.

ALSO READ
Nicole Kidman’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ renewed for season 2

“This series was always about found family, and about making something you love with people you love. It was a tribute to theatre kids. I can’t wait for our dedicated fan base to watch this world-class cast take a final bow,” Federle said in a statement. Writing on Instagram, Federle added, “This will be our final, endgame season. This show brought the most extraordinary cast — and crew, and collaborators — to my life. To the fans who embraced our super-meta series, we ‘don’t not love you.’”

In the final season, the East High Wildcats, after spending seasons three at the theatre camp, return to school for their senior year. For the movie-within-the-show, The original cast of High School Musical, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh will play themselves.

