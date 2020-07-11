High-octane drama in ‘No. 1 Kodalu’ and ‘Trinayani’ on Zee Telugu

HYDERABAD:

11 July 2020 15:50 IST

Wedding sequences were shot with all safety measures, assures the channel

As shoots resume and new episodes get aired, the Telugu television industry is slowly getting back to normalcy. It will be a ‘Wedding week’ on Zee Telugu as viewers witness a turning point in the lives of Saraswathi in No.1 Kodalu and Nayani in Trinayani. High-octane drama unfolds in these serials for three days between July 14 to 17, says a release.

In No.1 Kodalu, villagers compel Peddaya to get Sarasu (Saraswathi) and Rahul married, while Vishal agrees to tie the knot with Nayani because of his demanding father Jagadeesh Varma in Trinayani.

Since the storyline in the shows didn’t demand a grand wedding set, the shoot took place on minimal yet visually appealing sets says the channel’s spokesperson. “The wedding sequences were shot with only 30-40 crew members and the entire unit took precautions by practising social distancing norms and wearing masks when not on camera. The sets were sanitised and fumigated at regular intervals and temperature checks and doctor briefings also happened on a regular basis,” adds the spokesperson.

Watch No.1 Kodalu and Trinayani from 8 pm to 9 pm on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.