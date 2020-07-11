High-octane drama in ‘No. 1 Kodalu’ and ‘Trinayani’ on Zee Telugu

As shoots resume and new episodes get aired, the Telugu television industry is slowly getting back to normalcy. It will be a ‘Wedding week’ on Zee Telugu as viewers witness a turning point in the lives of Saraswathi in No.1 Kodalu and Nayani in Trinayani. High-octane drama unfolds in these serials for three days between July 14 to 17, says a release.
In No.1 Kodalu, villagers compel Peddaya to get Sarasu (Saraswathi) and Rahul married, while Vishal agrees to tie the knot with Nayani because of his demanding father Jagadeesh Varma in Trinayani.
Since the storyline in the shows didn’t demand a grand wedding set, the shoot took place on minimal yet visually appealing sets says the channel’s spokesperson. “The wedding sequences were shot with only 30-40 crew members and the entire unit took precautions by practising social distancing norms and wearing masks when not on camera. The sets were sanitised and fumigated at regular intervals and temperature checks and doctor briefings also happened on a regular basis,” adds the spokesperson.
Watch No.1 Kodalu and Trinayani from 8 pm to 9 pm on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath