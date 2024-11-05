Hideo Kojima predicts cult classic status for ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

Hideo Kojima, the visionary behind Death Stranding, has thrown his support behind Joker: Folie à Deux, predicting that the sequel’s negative reception will shift significantly over the next 10 to 20 years. Following a disappointing box office performance, with just over $200 million in its first month, the film has been met with harsh criticism, contrasting starkly with the $1 billion success of its predecessor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kojima shared his thoughts on social media, noting the film’s intriguing narrative structure and themes of identity. “The beginning of the film is an animation sequence... depicting a story of Joker and Joker’s shadow,” he explained. He highlighted the complex moral questions raised throughout the film, pondering the duality of the Joker and Arthur Fleck, and questioning whether audiences fell in love with the character of the Joker or the man behind the mask.

Despite its current standing, Kojima believes that as the genre evolves, so too will the film’s reputation. “This film’s reputation will likely change along with the permeation of hero movies to come,” he stated. “It may take some time for it to become a true ‘folie à deux.’”

Kojima is not alone in his defense as veteran filmmaker Quentin Tarantino also praised Joaquin Phoenix’s performance lately, emphasizing the film’s unique meta-narrative.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.