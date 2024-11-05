GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hideo Kojima predicts cult classic status for ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

Following a disappointing box office performance, with just over $200 million in its first month, the film has been met with harsh criticism, contrasting starkly with the $1 billion success of its predecessor

Published - November 05, 2024 02:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Hideo Kojima

Hideo Kojima | Photo Credit: X/ @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN

Hideo Kojima, the visionary behind Death Stranding, has thrown his support behind Joker: Folie à Deux, predicting that the sequel’s negative reception will shift significantly over the next 10 to 20 years. Following a disappointing box office performance, with just over $200 million in its first month, the film has been met with harsh criticism, contrasting starkly with the $1 billion success of its predecessor.

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ movie review: There is method in this musical madness from Todd Phillips

Kojima shared his thoughts on social media, noting the film’s intriguing narrative structure and themes of identity. “The beginning of the film is an animation sequence... depicting a story of Joker and Joker’s shadow,” he explained. He highlighted the complex moral questions raised throughout the film, pondering the duality of the Joker and Arthur Fleck, and questioning whether audiences fell in love with the character of the Joker or the man behind the mask.

Despite its current standing, Kojima believes that as the genre evolves, so too will the film’s reputation. “This film’s reputation will likely change along with the permeation of hero movies to come,” he stated. “It may take some time for it to become a true ‘folie à deux.’”

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ bombs with $150-200 million in projected losses

Kojima is not alone in his defense as veteran filmmaker Quentin Tarantino also praised Joaquin Phoenix’s performance lately, emphasizing the film’s unique meta-narrative.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

