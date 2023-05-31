‘Hidden Strike’: Trailer of Jackie Chan, John Cena’s long-delayed actioner out

May 31, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST

The trailer of Jackie Chan and John Cena’s long-delayed action film Hidden Strike was unveiled by XYZ Films on Wednesday.

The trailer takes us to a near future Baghdad that is decimated by the oil war. Chan and Cena star as ex-special force soldiers on a mission to escort civilians through a dangerous road called the “Highway of Death” to safety, while also attempting to thwart the biggest oil heist of the century. The two-minute trailer promises a fun actioner with lots of action and comedy.

Previously called Snafu or Project: X, Hidden Strike wrapped production in 2018 and was set to release in 2019. Due to unknown reasons, the release was postponed and with the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world, reports suggested that the film might never see the day. However, the trailer release has now given a lot of hope to the fans of the superstars.

Written by Arash Amel, Hidden Strike is directed by Need for Speed maker Scott Waugh. The film also stars Pilou Asbæk, Amadeus Serafini, Minghao Hou, and Zhenwei Wang. An official release date is yet to be announced.