‘Hi Nanna’ trailer: Nani sheds blood, sweat and tears in this family drama

November 24, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST

We had previously reported that Nani and Mrunal Thakur are teaming up for debutant director Shouryuv’s Hi Nanna. The film’s trailer was released on Friday.

The trailer features Nani’s character sharing his love story with his daughter, played by child actor Kiara Khanna who imagines Mrunal’s character as her mother. The trailer promises the film to be an intense yet feel-good entertainer.

Music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab, who made his Telugu debut with Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kushi will be composing for this film. Hi Nanna will have cinematography by Sanu John Varughese and is being produced by Mohan Cherukuri and Vijender Reddy Teegala for Vyra Entertainments. Production designer Avinash Kola and editor Praveen Anthony are part of the team.

The film, which will also be released in Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam, is scheduled to hit theatres on December 7.

Watch the trailer here: