HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Hi Nanna’ trailer: Nani sheds blood, sweat and tears in this family drama

Nani’s 30th film, directed by debutant Shouryuv and co-starring Mrunal Thakur, is scheduled to hit theatres on December 7

November 24, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Nani, child actor Kiara Khanna and Mrunal Thakur in ‘Hi Nanna’

Nani, child actor Kiara Khanna and Mrunal Thakur in ‘Hi Nanna’

We had previously reported that Nani and Mrunal Thakur are teaming up for debutant director Shouryuv’s Hi Nanna. The film’s trailer was released on Friday.

ALSO READ
Director Shouryuv on ‘Hi Nanna’: It is a tender story and an emotional ride

The trailer features Nani’s character sharing his love story with his daughter, played by child actor Kiara Khanna who imagines Mrunal’s character as her mother. The trailer promises the film to be an intense yet feel-good entertainer.

ALSO READ
‘Hi Nanna’ teaser: Nani, Mrunal Thakur star in a feel-good film on love and fatherhood

Music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab, who made his Telugu debut with Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kushi will be composing for this film. Hi Nanna will have cinematography by Sanu John Varughese and is being produced by Mohan Cherukuri and Vijender Reddy Teegala for Vyra Entertainments. Production designer Avinash Kola and editor Praveen Anthony are part of the team.

The film, which will also be released in Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam, is scheduled to hit theatres on December 7.

Watch the trailer here:

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.