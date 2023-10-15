‘Hi Nanna’ teaser: Nani, Mrunal Thakur star in a feel-good film on love and fatherhood

October 15, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

The teaser of the upcoming Telugu film Hi Nanna, headlined by Nani, Mrunal Thakur and Baby Kiara, was released by the makers on Sunday. Along with the teaser, the makers have also announced that the film has preponed from the earlier announced December 21 release date and that it will now release in theatres on December 7.

The teaser video shows Nani as the doting father of a six-year-old girl Mahi (Kiara). The lives of the father and daughter take a drastic turn when Yashna (Mrunal), the girl Nani’s character is in love with, decides to marry someone else. “Yashna, will you stay back with us?” asks a heartbroken Mahi. The short teaser doesn’t reveal much about the plot but promises a heartfelt feel-good family entertainer centred on the father-daughter relationship

Directed by debutant Shouryuv, Hi Nanna also features Jayaram in a supporting role. With music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. Hi Nanna has cinematography by Sanu John Varughese, editing by Praveen Anthony, and production design by Avinash Kolla.

Produced by Mohan Cherukuri and Vijender Reddy Teegala for Vyra Entertainments, the film releases in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

