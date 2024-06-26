ADVERTISEMENT

‘Heretic’ Trailer: Hugh Grant imprisons pair of missionaries for a wicked game

Published - June 26, 2024 01:13 pm IST

A24 horror feature’s also stars Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Heretic’  | Photo Credit: @A24/YouTube

A24 has unveiled the first trailer for Heretic, written and helmed by the A Quiet Place writing duo Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. The film, starring Hugh Grant in the lead, also stars Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Civil War’ is A24’s highest opener, beating ‘Hereditary’

The trailer introduces us to two young missionaries (Thatcher and East) who are trapped by Grant and are made to prove their faith.

Apart from writing and directing the film, Beck and Woods are also producing alongside Julia Glausi, Stacey Sher, and Jeanette Volturno. Heretic is scheduled to hit theatres on November 15.

Steven Spielberg’s Amblin and A24 partner up for ‘The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store’ adaptation

The duo, who are known for their breakout work in John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place recently wrote The Boogeyman and directed the Adam Driver-starrer 65. Meanwhile, Grant was recently seen in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Wonka and Unfrosted; as well as Kate Winslet’s HBO limited series The Regime. The actor will soon be seen reprising the role of Daniel Cleaver opposite Renée Zellweger in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Watch the trailer of Heretic here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US