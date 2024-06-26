‘Heretic’ Trailer: Hugh Grant imprisons pair of missionaries for a wicked game

A24 has unveiled the first trailer for Heretic, written and helmed by the A Quiet Place writing duo Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. The film, starring Hugh Grant in the lead, also stars Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East.

The trailer introduces us to two young missionaries (Thatcher and East) who are trapped by Grant and are made to prove their faith.

Test your faith. Watch the new trailer for HERETIC, a spine-chilling psychological horror from Scott Beck & Bryan Woods starring Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East. In theaters this fall. pic.twitter.com/9pIhJPOi9M — A24 (@A24) June 25, 2024

Apart from writing and directing the film, Beck and Woods are also producing alongside Julia Glausi, Stacey Sher, and Jeanette Volturno. Heretic is scheduled to hit theatres on November 15.

The duo, who are known for their breakout work in John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place recently wrote The Boogeyman and directed the Adam Driver-starrer 65. Meanwhile, Grant was recently seen in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Wonka and Unfrosted; as well as Kate Winslet’s HBO limited series The Regime. The actor will soon be seen reprising the role of Daniel Cleaver opposite Renée Zellweger in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Watch the trailer of Heretic here: