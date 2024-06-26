GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Heretic’ Trailer: Hugh Grant imprisons pair of missionaries for a wicked game

A24 horror feature’s also stars Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East

Published - June 26, 2024 01:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Heretic’ 

A still from ‘Heretic’  | Photo Credit: @A24/YouTube

A24 has unveiled the first trailer for Heretic, written and helmed by the A Quiet Place writing duo Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. The film, starring Hugh Grant in the lead, also stars Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East.

‘Civil War’ is A24’s highest opener, beating ‘Hereditary’

The trailer introduces us to two young missionaries (Thatcher and East) who are trapped by Grant and are made to prove their faith.

Apart from writing and directing the film, Beck and Woods are also producing alongside Julia Glausi, Stacey Sher, and Jeanette Volturno. Heretic is scheduled to hit theatres on November 15.

Steven Spielberg’s Amblin and A24 partner up for ‘The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store’ adaptation

The duo, who are known for their breakout work in John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place recently wrote The Boogeyman and directed the Adam Driver-starrer 65. Meanwhile, Grant was recently seen in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Wonka and Unfrosted; as well as Kate Winslet’s HBO limited series The Regime. The actor will soon be seen reprising the role of Daniel Cleaver opposite Renée Zellweger in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Watch the trailer of Heretic here:

